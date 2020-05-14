Anna Margarita Crossan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna Margarita (Meta), of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on September 22, 1930 on Margarita Island in Venezuela, which she was named after. She was born to Stanley and Nila Davenport Skivington. They were a church family, “my father was the preacher so we sat on the front row and tried to be good." Her mother died when Meta was 13 years old. “My Mom and Dad taught me about Jesus … they showed me what it means to love God and love each other.” Meta had two brothers and two sisters; Robert, Kenneth, Mildred and Dottie and step-sister Patricia.

During her younger school years, Meta’s family moved a lot. She went to many different schools, in New York City, Nebraska, and several in Denver. “I had many friends in different places because we moved many times”. Art and reading were her favorite subjects. Her love for drawing and painting would carry on throughout her lifetime and she taught and passed that passion on to her granddaughter. Meta graduated from Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois with Master’s Degrees in Education and Remedial Education. She was a teacher for many years and her love for children was evident.