October 6, 1939 — October 3, 2018
Ann Neuenschwander, 78, of Jefferson passed away at home on October 3.
She was born October 6, 1939, the daughter of Virgil and Evelyn (Whipkey) Tipton of Fairland, Oklahoma.
Ann lived the first 12 years of her life in Oklahoma and then moved with the family to Oregon. She attended school in the Gervais area before the family moved to Turner and she graduated from Cascade Union High School in 1957.
She married Fred Neuenschwander in 1958. They moved to Jefferson in 1962 and they have lived in Jefferson since then.
Ann was a homemaker until her four children were all in school and she returned to the work force. She spent 28 years as an accountant for the State Fire Marshall’s office and then for the State Police.
Ann enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with her family and friends. At home she was a skilled seamstress and also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and cake decorating. She was also a devoted Portland Trail Blazer fan.
Ann is survived by her husband Fred; children Brad and wife Sherri, John, daughter Julie and husband, Richard McKenney, sisters, Pearl McMurrin and Shirley Goff; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Frank Neuenschwander; and brother, Bill Tipton.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on October 13 at the Jefferson Cemetery.
Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.
Please proof and return by Monday at 3 p.m. for publication in Wednesday’s