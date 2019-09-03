February 22, 1938 — August 12, 2019
On a warm, sunny August morning, Ann Chiller peacefully passed away. She was blessed with an abundant life filled with loving family and friends, who were in turn blessed by her unconditional kindness, generosity and peaceful nature.
After her birth in Oakland, California, Ann’s early years were spent in Washington State. She attended Roosevelt High School in Seattle and stayed there to attend the University of Washington, where she met her husband, Jacques. Ann went on to earn a master’s degree in textiles at Penn State. She returned to Seattle to teach home economics and gave birth to her two children, Tom and David.
Ann eventually turned her focus to supporting her family from home, employing her skills and talents to create clothing and household items, nurture edible and aesthetic gardens, volunteer in schools, environmental and peace organizations and prepare great meals, even though, she later revealed, she didn’t really enjoy cooking.
Ann cherished being a grandmother, a great aunt and sharing her motherly love with her sons’ friends’ and any youth she encountered.
She had a fondness for birds and enjoyed observing them in the many places she lived and traveled around the world. Listening to and playing music brought her much joy and she a had keen sense of pitch and rhythm.
Her family would like to express their deep gratitude for all those who helped enrich her life during her time in Corvallis from 2008-2019. From neighbors, teachers and classmates, healthcare workers, friends, and the wonderful, dedicated caregivers who made it possible for her to remain in her home.
Ann is survived by her sons, Tom and Dave (Zuzana); her grandchildren, Diana, Camille and Jacques; her sister, Joan and numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
If you would like to make a contribution on behalf of Ann, please donate to a favorite charity.