September 3, 1970 — September 20, 2018
Ann Loree Otto, 48, of Albany, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Corvallis Manor.
Ann was born in Limestone, Maine to Robert Wade and Mary Catherine (Nofziger) Clodfelter. She grew up in Dever-Conner and attended West Albany High School, where she did volleyball and track. She graduated from W.A.H.S. in 1988 and from 1999 to 2017 worked for the Linn County Sheriff's Office as a 9-1-1 Dispatcher. She loved her job as a Dispatcher and always took great care of "her Deputies" as she called them.
In Ann’s final months she journaled on Facebook about her journey with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She was a Christian and shared her faith with others through her journaling.
Ann was always grateful to God no matter the circumstances, even in her final days. She was also a founding member and small-group leader for The Grove Church.
Ann is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Scott Otto; mother, Mary of Philomath; children, Bryan Scot Smith of Silverton, Aaron Isaiah Smith of Albany, and Caitlynn Loree Otto of Albany; brother, Victor Glen Clodfelter and wife Heidi of Philomath; and grandson, Roman Bumgarner.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Fisher Funeral Home.
