May 16, 1986 — September 15, 2019
On Sunday, September 15, 2019, Anita Dugger, loving mother, daughter and sister passed away at the age of 33.
Anita was born on May 16, 1986 in Lebanon to Beckie Dean and Harold Dugger.
If you were to ask anyone, they would tell you Anita was an amazing mom and enjoyed watching her son, James playing sports.
Anita was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Erma and Stan Smith; her paternal grandparents, Joan and Bill Dugger; and by her grandmother, Mitzi Dean; and her cousin, Bruce Dean.
She is survived by her children, James and Lexi Marie; mother, Beckie Dean and step-father, Kevin Dean; father, Hal Dugger and step-mother, Sunsarha Bisby; her sisters, Mary Riley, Terry McCleary and Shannen Bisby; nieces, Brylee and Brooklyn; nephews, Kamron and Anthony; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on October 12 in Sweet Home at the VFW Hall.