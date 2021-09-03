Angelina "Angel" Noble

July 21, 1968 - August 30, 2021

Angelina Noble passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Angel was born July 21, 1968. She was the oldest of two children.

From a young age, Angel overcame many obstacles. She had her first surgery at the young age of 3, and not much was known about how her condition would affect her as she got older. She didn't let anything stand in her way of accomplishing school and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1987.

Angel was briefly married from 1989 to 1992, and during that time she had her only child. Angel raised her daughter as a single parent, with the help and love from her family.

Angel has always been known for her kindness, and the joy she always brought with her. She could light up any room she went into. She was also known for making some of the best cookies, and often had to hide the dough long enough to be baked. She also enjoyed picking berries, doing embroidery and spending all of her time with her family.

Throughout the past 2 decades, Angel has gone through several surgeries, each of them a little more difficult then the last. She decided eight years ago she was done with surgeries and the hospital stays, and wanted to enjoy whatever time she had left.