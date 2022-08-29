Angela Lynn Phelps

October 31, 1965 - August 3, 2022

Angela Lynn Phelps was born to Stan and Lois (Garriott) Phelps on Halloween, October 31, 1965, and passed away unexpectedly at Good Samaritan Hospital on August 3, 2022, from complications of a heart attack.

The youngest of five siblings (Greg, Karen, Tom and Rick) she was everything a little sister should be. She lived life out loud and was beloved by her family and friends. Horses were an integral part of her life and when she was 11, she took two weeks off school to travel to the Morgan Grand National Horse Show in Oklahoma City with her sister and a family friend.

Angie graduated from Philomath High School in 1983, where she was an active athletic and band member. She spent time in Egypt as part of the American Field Service (AFS). She graduated from Oregon State University in 1988, with a BS in Animal Science. Angie worked for the City of Philomath, Ridenour Shell and lastly ED Hughes Excavating for more than 20 years. In 1995, Angie became an instant mom to son Cody and five years later to daughter Kym. She loved being a mom and later a grandma to Cody's son and daughter.

When Stan suffered a major stroke Angie didn't hesitate to move in next door to care for her parents and her siblings are eternally grateful.

Angie met Dave Smith, the love of her life, playing cribbage online and they were married on July 8, 2018.

Angie was preceded in death by her dad. She is survived by her mom; son Cody King (Sarah, Parker and Hannah); daughter Kym King (Terran); stepchildren Jessica Sayre and Justin Smith; brother Greg (Cathy) Phelps; sister Karen Phelps; brother Tom (Wendy) Phelps; brother Rick Phelps; two grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will take place on September 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Hughes Excavating, 310 S. 9th Street, Philomath, OR. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to AFS (afsusa.org).