Aneta Marshall

April 29, 1925 – September 11, 2020

Aneta Neoma Marshall, 95, of Albany passed away September 11, 2020, at the Timberview Care Center in Albany. She was born on April 29, 1925, in Wagoner, Oklahoma to James Roscoe and Ora Mae (Moreland) Wheeler.

Aneta Neoma married Robert Junior Marshall on May 14, 1942. She was a cook at Oregon State University for 32 years. She was a great mother who always cared for her family and was an immensely proud mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her five children: James and wife Waunita Marshall of Albany, Joan and husband Dr. James Leslie of Corvallis, Joe and wife Betty Marshall of Philomath, Clyde and wife Julie of Salem, Jean Mertes of Longview, Washington; two brothers; five sisters; eleven grandchildren; and twenty-three great grandchildren, and eleven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of seventy years; sister; and four brothers.

Private family graveside services will take place at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice of Albany, Oregon.