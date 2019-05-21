December 7, 1981 — May 5, 2019
Andrew took pride in all he did. He was known as a thorough, precise and thoughtful teacher. He enjoyed working out, which he did most every day, traveling, camping, and especially hiking, which he did with passion. The steeper the trail and the higher the destination, the better. He also liked teddy bears, a lot.
Friends and family used many words to describe him. Caring, generous, loyal, reliable, honest, intelligent, loving, and funny. Everyone knew him for his (often sarcastic) wit. His larger than life persona and trademark stubbornness will never be forgotten.
Andrew is survived by parents, Robert (Joanna) Herrera and Juanita Herrera; siblings, Danny Herrera, Jennifer (Brian) Wallberg and Zack (Amanda) Herrera; aunt, Rose (Paul) Shields and uncle, Joe (Kim) Goff; cousins, Scott and David Shields, Thomas, Brittany and Melissa Goff; his loving partner, Micah Nyschens; and many friends.
Andrew was preceded in death by grandmother, Juanita Goff; and aunt, Patty Magsam.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Finley Sunset Hills Mortuary, 6801 SW Sunset Hwy, Portland, OR 97225.
For further information or to post a memory, visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/portland-or/andrew-herrera-8274750?fbclid=IwAR0OVPrD1A-AaHe1RJ7sxLMRMdRIWzvDoLV6SFXnzokQT48uzDSLCAZ80tY.
In lieu of flowers the family request honoring Andrew’s memory by enjoying one of Andrew’s favorite pastimes, hiking.