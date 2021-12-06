Andrew Jay Kinder

Proceeded in death by his father, Don Kinder, mother, Phyllis Kinder and nephew, Ryan Pitts.

Survivors, son, Andrew Kinder and daughter-in-law, Carissa Kinder, Katie Kinder Craven and son-in-law, Adam Craven, three grandchildren, brothers Donnie, Garry and Mark Kinder, sisters Carrie Swayngim and Dorrie Pitts.

Jay was born in Nebraska but moved to Brownsville as a child, he graduated from Central Linn High School. He loved his family, woodworking, baseball and the outdoors.