Andrea Lynn Tracewell

April 19, 1971 - October 25, 2022

Andrea (Derrah) Tracewell, 51, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on October 25, 2022.

She was born on April 19, 1971, in Albany, Oregon to Deborah Hams-Long and Frank Derrah.

Andrea spent her youth in Albany and continued her education at Boise State University in Boise, Idaho.

Graduating in 1992, she worked as an MRI Technician. She had a passion for camping, watching football, and most of all spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Mr. & Mrs. Gene Hams, and Mr. & Mrs. Ray Derrah.

She is survived by her parents: Deborah Hams-Long and Frank and Michelle Derrah; brother Tony and Brandi Derrah; children: Alexandra Peck, Samantha and Justin Young, and Nicholas and Margaret Tracewell, numerous aunts, uncles, and her partner David Strawn and their dog Henry.