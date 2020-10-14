Amy Rainey

March 9, 1967 – October 3, 2020

Amy Elizabeth Rainey was born in Southern California and adopted by Nancy and Bardon Maginnis to join the Maginnis family, which included Chris (age 10) and Julie (age 8). In 1978 the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon, and Amy transferred from the Arcadia, California, public school system to Inavale Elementary School in Corvallis. She subsequently attended Western View Middle School and graduated from Corvallis High School. She finished her schooling at Linn-Benton Community College.

Amy married Ron Ford at their church in Sweet Home, Oregon. They became parents to Jesse and Breanna while they lived in Sweet Home. She later married George Rainey and changed her last name and lived in Yuma, Arizona. She returned to Oregon and lived in Burnt Woods and Sweet Home. After George's passing she met Pat Boysun, a neighbor in Albany, and they have remained partners ever since. They moved to Laurel, Montana, in 2016, where she died unexpectedly from an undiagnosed illness.

Her youthful energy and pleasant demeanor were a joy to her family. She was artistic and enjoyed drawing and animals. She was a loving mother, sister, daughter and partner. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends.