July 6, 1995 — October 1, 2018
Amanda McKenzie Salmon, 23, of Lebanon, died Monday, following a motor vehicle accident.
Amanda was born July 6, 1995 in Albany, Oregon. She lived in Kentucky and Colorado before moving to Independence, Oregon in 2009, where she graduated from Central High School in 2014.
Amanda then attended and completed the Air and Hospitality Academy Program in Vancouver, Washington. She took a position with Norwegian Cruise Lines in Hawaii where she worked for one and a half years. Amanda then moved to Lebanon and attended Linn Benton Community College. She had just recently began working for Brookdale Assisted Living in Lebanon.
Amanda enjoyed baking especially cakes and doing crafts. She loved horses and dreamed of owning a horse ranch and working in an animal rescue.
She is survived by her parents, Buffy and Ron Dove, Kevin and Stacie Salmon; brothers, Kyle Salmon, Shawn Dove, Andrew Salmon, Nathan Dove, Gabe Salmon and Zach Salmon; grandparents, Kenneth and Linda Clark, Sharon and Bob Mitchell, Merrill and Alice Salmon, Robert Dove and Rudy and Brenda Page; and great-grandmother, Lois Keating.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 11, at Willamette Memorial Park in Albany. A celebration of her life will follow at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, at South Albany Community Church, 2418 SE Geary St, Albany, OR 97322.
