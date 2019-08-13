April 5, 1934—August 6, 2019
Al Clark passed away on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at the age of 85 at his home in Brownsville with his family by his side.
He was born in Perrytownship Runnelle, Indiana on April 5, 1934 to father Peter Tomas Clark and mother Beulah Maude Clark (Sanders).
Al attended school in Brownsville. He worked as a mechanic and in construction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his friends and family.
He is survived by his significant other of 30 years, Annie; daughter Rosemary Sears (Bill) of Halsey; son Michael Clark (Karen) of Sublimity. Grandchildren, Delania McWhorter (Charles) of San Antonio, Texas, Trisha Porter (Ray) of Carbonado, Washington, Alexis Tilley (Matt) of Bonney Lake, Washington, Yolanda Ramirez of Hillsboro, Jose Ramirez (Autumn) of Forest Grove, Stepsons Casey and Todd Jones of Vancouver, Washington, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded by death by his parents, his brothers Marion, Peter, Harley, Don, Jason, and John and sister, Nellie Miller, daughter Catherine, son Timothy and a grandson, Dustin.
There will be a Celebration of Life of Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Pioneer Academy (formerly the Brownsville Grade School) at 331 Blakely Avenue. Following the service there will be a potluck.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Brownsville Rural Fire Department, P.O. Box 189, Brownsville, Oregon 97327.
The family would like to extend our appreciation to all the Hospice Caregivers, Nurses, and Brownsville EMT’s, Friends and neighbors. Please leave condolences at www.demossdurdan.com
“Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving in pretty and well preserved body. But, rather skid in broadside, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, WOW!!! What a ride!”