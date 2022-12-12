Alvin Edward Olsen

July 20, 1929—December 4, 2022

Alvin was born July 20, 1929 to Adolf Edward and Freda (Herring) Olsen in Everett, Washington. He attended school in Whidbey Island, WA completing the 8th grade.

Alvin served in the Navy from 1947 to 1954 as a Pipefitter 3rd Class on the destroyer USS Abbot and is a Korean War Veteran. He moved to Albany shortly after his honorable discharge and worked as a Maintenance Electrician at Nebergall Meat Co., Stokley’s Van Camp Cannery and retired from National Frozen Foods.

In August of 1980 he met the love of his life, May (Macel) Roten (Martin) and they were married December 12, 1980, 8 days short of 42 years without a single fight. They had a fairytale romance and Alvin did not want to be far from May. May brought 5 children into the marriage—but they could only be called Al’s kids. He served on the Board of Directors for Storybook Land for over 30 years.

Al is survived by his wife May, daughters Theresa (Kurt) Baiza, Klamath Falls, OR, Denise (David) Murphy, Sodaville, OR, Kim (Gary) Warnock, Lebanon, OR; sons Tony Roten and Stacey (Elise) Roten, Albany, OR, 23 grandchildren (plus one due in May), 22 great grandchildren (plus one due in May) and his sister Bonnie Newell of Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Loren Olsen. Al is also survived by a son, daughter-in-law, two grandkids and four great grandkids from a previous marriage. Al was a gentle loving man—God broke the mold when he made him.

We want to thank the incredible staff and residents at the VA Home in Lebanon. Al loved you all so much.

A celebration of life will be held January 14, 2023 at the Albany American Legion.

Rest easy with those golden wings. You will be so missed. I love you baby doll.