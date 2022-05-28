April 19, 1936 – May 13, 2022

Alvin E. Britton Sr. (Al), 86, of Lebanon left this world in the early morning hours on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home after a short battle with cancer.

Al was born on April 19, 1936 to Henry and Beulah Britton. After graduating from high school, Al joined the Navy and was stationed on Whidbey Island, where he met the love of his life, Gloria DeGraaf. Together they had five children; Tambra, Robert, Diana, Alvin Jr. (Bud), and Ann.

Al was a retired Vietnam veteran. He loved bowling, fishing, motorcycling, and also volunteering at the Lebanon Pool swimming events.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, and his sons Robert and Alvin Jr. (Bud).

He is survived by his daughters; Tambra Britton of Washington state, Diana Britton, and Ann Ackerson, both of Oregon.

At Al's request, no services will be held.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.