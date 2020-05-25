Alton “Scott” Nielsen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 2, 1961 — May 9, 2020

Scott was born in Portland to Roy Nielsen and Judie Lindley. He died at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany after a four-year battle with prostate and bone cancer. He was 59.

He was a man of simple needs – a job, a roof over his head, a car, friends and family and his springer spaniel, Benji.

When he was a young child, the family moved to North Bend, where Scott developed a lifelong love for the beach and sand dunes. In 1972, the family moved to Albany, where he spent the remainder of his life. He attended Oak Grove Elementary, North Albany Middle School and West Albany High School.

He worked for Pacific Cast Technologies and ended his work career at Elstor Sales after his cancer diagnosis. For many years he was an active member of the Albany Eagles.

Scott liked routines, including taking the same route home from work every day. He owned only two vehicles in his entire life. The first was his beloved silver Toyota Celica purchased when he was 16. He drove it until it literally fell apart. His second purchase was his little purple Mazda pickup, which he still drove at the time of his death.

In 1986, he married Sue Meagher. They later divorced and she preceded him in death a number of years later.