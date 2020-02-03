Alton L. Costephens

December 19, 1939 - January 6, 2020

Al is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Costephens; son, Alton J. Costephens; daughter, Judia Hersom (Bill); grandchildren, Dannielle and Kyle Burton, Mike and Shay Brunson and Jesse and Becca Emerson. Al also has eight great-grandchildren who he adored.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Eunice Costephens; sister, Dortha Thomas; grandson, Drew Seeley and great-grandson Teshone Jones-Costephens.

Al Costephens was born on December 19, 1939. He spent the first eight years of his life in humble beginnings in Missouri. Al then moved to Tracy, California where he attended school and graduated from Tracy High in 1958. After graduating, he married the love of his life, Betty, and soon welcomed two wonderful children. They then moved to Albany, Oregon in 1972 where his family ultimately grew to include four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Al spent a 34-year career working at Dura flake where he was well respected for his ability to lead and train new and current staff.