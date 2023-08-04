Alta Smith died on Wednesday, July 26, at the age of 89. Alta was raised on her family's farm near Silverton, Oregon, where she attended a rural one-room grade school a stone's throw from the farm. After graduating from high school, she studied Home Economics Education at Oregon State College (now Oregon State University), and there she met her husband, Chet Smith. They were married in 1954. Following her husband's military service and completion of his education, they spent a year in Cave Junction before moving back to the Smith family farm near Glendale, Oregon, where she raised her children. She was a long-time member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Glendale. Alta is survived by her husband of 69 years, ten children (including Steve Smith and Rita Brown of Corvallis) and their spouses, twenty grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A daughter died in infancy. She is also survived by her sister, sister-in-law, four nephews, and a niece. Alta's love for her family and friends was expressed in myriad ways: the sharing of fresh produce from her plentiful garden and sauerkraut made from the cabbages she grew; the delicious foods and recipes she generously shared; her quilting, sewing, crocheting, and knitting made into gifts for others; and the music she played at church and in support of her kids' musical interests.