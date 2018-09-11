April 12, 1934 — September 4, 2018
Allen T. Herman, 84, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday in Lebanon. He was born in Torrington, Wyoming to Jake and Anna (Reib) Herman
Allen and his family moved to Hardin Montana when he was in second grade. The family then moved to Scotts Bluff, Nebraska, where he attended school until he entered the Air Force in 1953.
While in the Air Force he was an aircraft mechanic of jet and reciprocating engines, he served half of his 4-year enlistment in England, and the balance state side. He was honorably discharged and returned to Scotts Bluff where he worked for the parks department and the zoo.
He met and married Colleen (Kaufman) Herman. They had two children Steven and Timothy. The family moved to Seattle in 1966, where he went to work for Boeing and the Bellevue School District. He and Colleen Divorced.
He met and Married Karen (Wilkins) Herman in 1985. He worked for Swedish Hospital and retired after 21 years. After his retirement they moved to Portland. He and Karen took a tour of the U.S. in 1996-97 and were active members in the Evergreen Winnie Motor home club. He and Karen settled in Corvallis to be near family. He and Karen Divorced in 2000 and remained close friends for his lifetime.
He worked for Laidlaw as school bus driver in Corvallis from 2000 - 2008, when he retired from his second career. He loved driving for the Beaver home football games and became a huge Beaver Believer and was loved by his kids and the team! Allen was an active member of the Eagles and Elks Club.
He is survived by his brother Raymond Herman of Taylorville, Kentucky; step-children Cathy Wilkins and her two children: Ceph and Clea Poklemba, Todd Wilkins; and his many nieces and nephews.
Allen was preceded in death by his two sons Steven Allen and Timothy Lee; brothers Gerald Leroy, Jacob Helmuth, Harold William; and his parents Jake and Anna (Reib) Herman.
A celebration of life will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 14 at Lebanon Veterans Home, 600 N. 5th St., Lebanon. A graveside service with military honors will be at 5:30 p.m. at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, 34275 Riverside Dr. SW, Albany following the celebration.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)