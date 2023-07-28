December 7, 1934 - June 12, 2023

Allen died peacefully at his home in Portland, Oregon on June 12, 2023 at the age of 88.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, he graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School followed by an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University. He then obtained a PhD in Physics from Iowa State University, followed by post-doctoral work at Princeton University, and the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory.

In 1966 he joined the Physics faculty at Oregon State University as a professor and researcher retiring in 2001. His students enjoyed his upbeat lecture style as he shared his deep passion for physics. His research included collaboration as a theoretical physicist with an experimental group at Bristol University, England.

Allen loved making wonderful bagels and bread for his family.

He was also a keen photographer and enjoyed painting, music, and travel, especially to Europe and Britain, a country he came to love.

He is survived by his second wife, Pamela Henderson, and his family, daughter Dara Wasserman and spouse Jon Beck, and daughter Shana Wasserman, whose spouse Gordon Tiemeyer preceded him in death.

For those wishing to personally honor his memory, a donation to the Oregon State University Physics Department, or to the ACLU would be much appreciated.