Allen James Forbes, 87, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. Allen was born to William and Reta (Rowley) Forbes and raised on the family farm in Lebanon. He graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1953 and attended Oregon Technical Institute (now Oregon Institute of Technology) in Klamath Falls to study Diesel Mechanics Technology, graduating in 1955. Shortly after graduating, Allen served two years of military service in Ft. Ord, California and Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. He settled in Coquille, Oregon where he met Bertha Jean Weaver and married in 1959. Other than a short stint in Alaska in 1962 and 1963, Allen spent his career working on Oregon's south coast as a mechanic in the logging industry. Much of this time he was self-employed, but also worked for several small logging companies. In 1985, the family moved back to the family farm in Lebanon and spent the last 17 years of his career working for Willamette Industries, and later Weyerhaeuser, retiring in 2002.