June 2, 1938 – October 30, 2022

On October 30, 2022, Allen Everett King lost his battle with cancer at his home surrounded by family.

He was born on June 2, 1938 in Riverside, CA to Melvin Everett King and Opal Lavina Halloway King, where he went to school and met Martha Jean Stonecipher. They later married on March 11, 1954 in Skamania, Washington.

Allen and Martha had five children; Daniel, Mark, Jeff, John, and Sue. He and his family settled in Lebanon, OR where he worked at multiple construction sites before becoming a mill construction entrepreneur and starting King & Son's General Contractors, Inc. in 1975. He had a positive influence on many in the mill construction industry and employed over 100 individuals, where he was known as "Big Al."

Although he worked right up until his death, he was a member of The World Series of Poker and took time to play as often as he could. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #51, and donations could be made there in his honor.

Allen is survived by his wife, five children, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

There will be no funeral service per Big Al's request. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.