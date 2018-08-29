February 4, 1931 — August 27, 2018
Allen Edward Zentz, 87, of Albany passed away Monday at his home.
Born in Mount Ayr, Iowa to Harry and Arleta (Woollums) Zentz, he later moved to Colorado and then to Oregon in 1950.
Ed was married to Pauline Hoskins for a short time, and then married Darlene Davis in 1954. She survives as well as daughter, Linda Zentz Peck and son, Michael Zentz. Also surviving are grandchildren, Nicole Taylor, Ashley Zentz and Monica Zentz; sisters, Nell Spath and Thelma Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur.
Ed worked for Linn County Road Department for 42 years, retiring in 1993. He belonged to the Fraternal Order of Eagles for over 50 years.
Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman, thoroughly enjoying both as well as camping with his family. He loved yard work, his roses, and his family very much.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 31st at Oakville Cemetery.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.