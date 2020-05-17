Allan Grant Blake

In 1968 he married Shann Volkel, a former flight attendant for Northwest Airlines and his loving wife of 51 years. They made their home in Issaquah, WA where they raised their two daughters. When Al wasn’t flying, he pursued many interests including involvement in Aerodyne, a family owned business on the Renton Airport. Often in the summer months there were fun camping trips with friends along with many flights to the family summer home in Powell River, BC where boating and salmon fishing were favorite pastimes.

After retirement, Al and Shann enjoyed flying places in their Bonanza, road trips in their Model A or motorhome and many wonderful cruises with friends. Whether at home working on projects in his well-equipped shop or at his hangar, he was never too busy to help out a friend in need. That kindness with a big smile, warm heart and gentle soul was his hallmark throughout life. He will be dearly missed by all.

Al was a proud member of the Quiet Birdmen (QB) Seattle Hangar, the Evergreen Model As and the Conejo Valley Model As. He is survived by his wife Shann of Issaquah, his daughters Stephanie Russell (Marc) Simi Valley, California, Susie Lane (John) Seattle, grandchildren: Katie Russell, Charlie Lane, Jenny Peterson, Jon Russell and great granddaughter, Claudia Russell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother David.