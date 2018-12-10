June 14, 1940 —November 16, 2018
Allan Selberg, age 78, of Albany, passed away on November 16 after a brief illness.
He was born on June 14, 1940 in Aberdeen, Washington to Anton (George) and Agda Selberg.
Allan graduated from the University of Washington School of Engineering in 1963.
He served in the US Army from October 1963 to October 1965, then served in the Reserves until October 1969.He worked for Rust Engineering in Beaverton and Weyerhauser and Boeing in Washington.
Allan and Kathy moved from the Puyallup/Tacoma area to Albany in 2006 to be closer to Kathy’s children.
He was a member of the American Contract Bridge League, the Hoquiam Elks, and the UW Alumni Association. He enjoyed playing bridge, golfing and bowling.
Allan is survived by his stepchildren, Kim (John) St. Clair, Julie (Michael) Hall, and Tressa (Mike) Edwards; stepdaughter-in-law, Dana Curry; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, John Murphy; nephew, Mike (Amy) Murphy; and friend and fellow golfer and bowler, Bill McNelly.
Preceding him in death are parents, George and Agda; wife, Kathleen; stepson, Stewart; and niece, Laurie.
At Allan’s request, there will be no services held. He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Kathleen at Sunset Memorial Park in Hoquiam.