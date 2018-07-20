Subscribe for 17¢ / day

February 9, 1990 — June 23, 2018

Alix was born in Portland and was a graduate of the French-American International School and Oregon Episcopal School in Portland, and of the University of Montana. She was a 2018 graduate of OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and was on the path to her dream calling as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

She is survived by her parents, Matt and Lura Elsen of Portland; her brother, Max Howard Elsen of Portland; her sister, Antonia Martin Elsen of San Francisco, California; her uncle and aunt, Howard Pazdral and Honore Brandis Pazdral; her cousins Rosemary Pazdral of Corvallis and Noah Pazdral of Portland; and by loving grandparents and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Oregon Humane Society.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Alixandra Morgan Elsen
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments