February 9, 1990 — June 23, 2018
Alix was born in Portland and was a graduate of the French-American International School and Oregon Episcopal School in Portland, and of the University of Montana. She was a 2018 graduate of OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, and was on the path to her dream calling as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
She is survived by her parents, Matt and Lura Elsen of Portland; her brother, Max Howard Elsen of Portland; her sister, Antonia Martin Elsen of San Francisco, California; her uncle and aunt, Howard Pazdral and Honore Brandis Pazdral; her cousins Rosemary Pazdral of Corvallis and Noah Pazdral of Portland; and by loving grandparents and many other loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Oregon Humane Society.
