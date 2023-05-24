May 20, 1998 - May 13, 2023

Alicia Hesseltine passed away unexpectedly at the age of 24 on May 13, 2023, in Shedd, Oregon from medical complications caused by a heart condition. Alicia was born May 20, 1998, in Albany, Oregon and graduated from West Albany High School in 2016.

In her spare time, Alicia enjoyed all things outdoors; fishing, shooting, camping, and riding quads and UTV's. She had a fun loving, yet protective spirit and valued building strong relationships with anyone she encountered. Alicia will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Alicia is survived by her parents, Larry and Molly Hesseltine; brother Alex Hesseltine; her partner of four years, Taylor Halbert; Grandparents Larry "Pete" Hesseltine Sr., and Ron & Millie Elder; Aunts and Uncles Sam & Trish Hesseltine, and Eric & Colynn Elder. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Patricia Hesseltine.

A celebration of life will be held for Alicia in the Willamette Conference Center located at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, OR at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 3. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, Alicia's family is requesting donations be sent to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, her favorite charity. The family is also asking that if anyone has a memory or story of Alicia that they would like to share or be shared, please send to aliciahesseltinememories@gmail.com.