October 8, 1926—November 5, 2022

Alice Ruth (Heins) Beyerlein of Corvallis, OR, entered her eternal rest on November 5, 2022. She was 96.

Alice was born October 8, 1926, in Avon, South Dakota, the oldest of three children, to Adolph and Lena (Brandt) Heins. She had two siblings, a younger sister Shirley and a younger brother Jimmy. Because of the drought and Depression of the 1930’s, Alice and her family moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1934. Realizing the Heins family car was in no condition to make the arduous trip to Oregon, Rev. Otto Pint, the pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon, traded cars with Alice’s father. The trip to Oregon pulling a farm wagon with wooden wheels with metal rims took fifteen days. That wagon not only contained their belongings but provided a place for them to sleep on the trip.

Alice attended Avon Elementary School, Zion Lutheran Grade School in Corvallis and graduated from Corvallis High School. Her lifelong dream was to be a parochial schoolteacher. However, her family was unable to afford college tuition, so she was content to serve as a Sunday School teacher for 35 years at both Beautiful Savior and Zion Lutheran Churches in Corvallis. Alice was united in Holy Matrimony to Albert Carl Beyerlein on July 11, 1971, in Corvallis, Oregon. They shared their love for each other during their 25 years of married life before Albert passed away January 23, 1994. There were no children born to this marriage.

Alice worked at Pacific Power and Light for twenty-five years. She was known throughout the company as “Alice from Corvallis.” She ultimately became head cashier at the local PP&L Office. Alice enjoyed crocheting, embroidery and dearly loved to sing her favorite hymns.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents Adolph and Lena (Brandt) Heins, husband Albert Beyerlein, sister Shirley (Heins) Pfluhaupt and brother Jimmy Heins. Interment will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 16th. A Memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church Saturday, November 19th at 1:30 PM. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Zion Lutheran School in Corvallis.