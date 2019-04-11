August 24, 1926 — April 7, 2019
Alice Rebecca Yoder, 92, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
She was born August 24, 1926, in Denbigh, Virginia to Asa and Rebecca (Shenk) Hertzler. Her childhood years were spent in Virginia and Florida. At age eleven she made a public commitment to Christ and was baptized. In 1945, she graduated from Eastern Mennonite School in Virginia.
She married Robert H. Yoder on December 19, 1948. She was a homemaker and mother of five children. She served alongside her husband, who was a pastor, in various small churches. They had many adventures while living in six different states; Oregon, Virginia, New Mexico, Kansas, Mississippi, and California. They settled back in Oregon in 1975.
Alice delighted in flowers and poetry and music, especially family singing together. She published a book of her poems entitled “Loveliest to Me.” She befriended the children of the neighborhood, and was as a strong woman who twice survived cancer.
She is survived by her five children, Lester (Joy) Yoder of Lebanon, Lorraine Ostrom of Portland, Oregon, Rebecca (Don) Van Speybrock of Albany, Matthew Yoder of Albany, and Michael Yoder of Portland, Oregon; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her two brothers John Asa Hertzler and David Hertzler in Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and her siblings, Amy Troyer, Joseph Hertzler and Alvin Hertzler.
A memorial service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Providence Vineyard Christian Fellowship, Scio.