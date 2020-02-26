May 6, 1930 — February 8, 2020
Alice Marie Moore, 89, died on Saturday, February 8, in Lebanon. She was born on May 6, 1930 to Emil and Esther (Hendricksen) Wilde in South Dakota. Alice grew up being a farmer’s daughter, and later a farmer’s wife when she married Arlan Starmer, in 1948. The family moved to Omaha where she became a full time mother. Alice entered into the workforce in 1963 and worked as a receptionist and secretary.
In 1973 Alice moved to Arizona where she was able to care for some of her grandchildren. Then in 1989, she moved once more to Oregon so that she could be near her family. Her joy was multiplied with the arrival of great grandchildren.
She then met Stanley Moore, and they were married in April of 1993. Before his passing, she and Stan enjoyed many road trips with their 5th wheel trailer. Alice was proud to be a great-great grandmother to two girls and she was able to spend her final years enjoying them, as well as the rest of her family.
Throughout her life Alice belonged to many organizations. She was a member of First Christian Church in Lebanon, the Red Hat Society and the National Honor Society. Alice always kept herself busy, she loved going to the activities that were held at the senior center, camping, spending time with her family and the annual Clear Lake Trip.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband Stanley Moore, daughter Sandra Gazeley, brothers Kenneth and Warren Wilde, and sisters Virginia Drew and Emilie Kelley.
She was survived by her daughter Sheila Gazeley of Lebanon, brother Marvin Wilde of Hopewell, Virginia, seven grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.