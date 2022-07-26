 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alice Louise Grovom

December 9, 1925 - July 19, 2022

Alice Louise Grovom, 96, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday. She was born in St. Helens to Arthur Lee and Virgie (Taylor) Smith.

She married Thomas Roger Grovom in June of 1947 in St. Helens. She was a Federal Tax agent with her own Bookkeeping business - Accurate Bookkeeping Service.

Alice was a member of Fir Lawn Lutheran Church, Sweet Home Beautification and was the first woman member of the Sweet Home Rotary.

She loved yard work, beautifying the city, golfing, square dancing, boating on the water, helping others and traveling.

Alice is survived by her son Tom Grovom of Warren; daughter Cathy Lynn of Illinois; sister Carol Solamon of Culver City, California; brothers: Richard Erickson of St. Helens, Dr. Carl Erickson of Happy Valley; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Roger Grovom; and brother Arthur Smith.

Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 5th at at Fir Lawn Lutheran Church in Sweet Home.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

