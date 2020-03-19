Alice “Jean” Taylor

March 29, 1935 – March 8, 2020

Alice Jean was born on March 29, 1935 to Blant Webb and Alice Pellitier in McMinnville Oregon.

Jean was an avid gardener and very much enjoyed the outdoors working in her flower beds and growing vegetables in her garden. She also enjoyed camping with her granddaughter and great grandsons.

She leaves behind sisters Margie Moore and Mary Meadows, brothers Bob Webb and Howard Revels, two daughters Connie France and Audra Nichols. Granddaughter Mandy Prestenbach and grandson Jered France. Three great grandsons Stephen Adkins, Gray and Daniel Prestenbach and one great great granddaughter Mae Adkins.

She left to be with the Lord her Savior on March 8, 2020 and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be on April 18th at 230 SE Pine St. Albany, Oregon Apostolic Life Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.