December 31, 1934 — October 26, 2019
Alice Elaine Betz, 84, passed away in her home, on Saturday, October 26.
Alice was born on December 31 to Dewey and Cora (French) Vinson in Avon, South Dakota. In 1958, the family moved to Lebanon.
Alice loved the friendships she built throughout her 55 years serving the Lebanon and surrounding community as a beautician. She also enjoyed singing in the Lebanon Community Choir and sewing in her free time. Alice loved her family very much and spent as much time as she could with her very special grandkids.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and nine sisters.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Verlyn; daughter, Kim Hanson; her grandchildren, Jennifer Hanson and Jason (Laura) Hanson; and her great-grandchildren, Makayla and Makai Hanson and Jace Belcoff. Alice also enjoyed keeping in touch with her many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 8 at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 37295 Cemetery Rd, Lebanon. A reception will be held following the service at Ma’s Restaurant, 2416 S. Santiam Hwy., Lebanon.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Lebanon Community Choir, P.O. Box 32 Lebanon, OR 97355.
To leave your condolences please visit www.hustonjost.com.
Alice was a strong, caring, and loving woman and she will be dearly missed.