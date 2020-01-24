Alice E. Hollis Hink Riser

September 17, 1921 – January 17, 2020

Alice Elizabeth (Hollis) Hink Riser, 98, was born September 7, 1921 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Charles and Rosa (Tapp) Hollis. She passed away from congestive heart failure and pneumonia on January 17, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice.

Alice moved to Oregon in 1935 with her parents and her three younger siblings when she was 14 years old, settling in the Halsey area. Alice graduated from Halsey High School in 1938. She was the last surviving classmate.

In 1940 Alice married Henry T. Hink of Haigler, Nebraska. They lived briefly in Los Angeles, California before Henry entered the Army Air Corps (later the US Air Force) in 1942. They would spend the next 26 years stationed at 7 United States Air Force bases and at Tachikawa Air Force base in Japan. When Henry retired in 1968 as a Lt. Colonel, they made their next home in Eugene, Oregon and later in Bend, Oregon until Henry passed away in1998.

Alice later married Tom Riser of Portland, Oregon. Tom passed away in 2004.

Alice then moved to Albany to live near her sister and resided at Brookdale Independent Living for 12 years before spending her last years at Brookdale Assisted Living.