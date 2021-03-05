Alice Davis, Connor, Scott was called home to be in the arms of her Lord on February 2, 2021. She was born in Carroll, Iowa on February 17, 1941, to Harold Davis and Ida Gladys Maxson. Alice was #10 of eleven children. She was a graduate of West Albany High School in 1959. Alice married David Connor, in 1960 and George Scott years later. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Meryl, (USS ARIZONA) Albert, Ralph and sisters; Shirley, Esther, Verla, Norma, Ardyce.