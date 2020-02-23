alice charlotte smith

September 6, 1959- February 12. 2020

Alice Smith, 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 12, 2020 after a recurrence of breast cancer.

She was born in Valparaiso, Indiana and moved to Oregon after high school. She attended SOSC and OSU. She earned her Master of Science in Botany in 1994. As a young woman in college Alice worked as a fire fighter for the Forest Service. She led a hand crew to fight the Yellowstone fire in 1988. In 1985 Alice moved to Sweet Home where she worked for 35 years as a botanist on the Sweet Home Ranger District. She retired in November 2019.

Alice was recognized for her excellence in the field of botany, winning both regional and national awards for her work. She led heritage hikes to admire wildflowers, mushrooms and huckleberries. Her passion for protecting native plant communities and their ecosystems inspired her to mentor the next generation of natural resource managers.

Alice was also an avid birder and loved gardening.

She is survived by two sisters and three brothers. She will be sorely missed by her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her honor could be made to the Institute of Applied Ecology, in Corvallis (541-753-3099)

To plant a tree in memory of Alice Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.