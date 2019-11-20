October 28, 1924 — November 12, 2019
Alice V. Berg, 95, had the joy of seeing the face of Jesus and reuniting with her beloved husband on November 12, 2019, as she entered the kingdom of heaven. Ironically, her beloved kitty, Sandy, died the next day. Sadly, her daughter Karen passed away four days after Alice from chronic kidney failure.
Alice was born in Tenafly, New Jersey. She was the oldest of four daughters and is survived by sisters Ruth (age 93) of North Carolina, Mabel (age 92) of Arizona, and Suzanne (age 90) of North Carolina.
Alice met her future husband Marvin in high school. Marvin was several years older than Alice, and when he graduated high school, he joined the Army and was stationed in Phoenix, Arizona. During that time he proposed to Alice and she accepted. They married on June 1, 1943, when she was 19. They were married almost 66 years when he passed away in 2009.
Unable to have children, they adopted a daughter, Karen, at age 3 months in September of 1954. Having never been parents before, they soon learned the challenges of raising a sweet, bright but strong-willed child. Karen lived in Oroville, California until her recent death on November 16, 2019.
During their marriage, Marvin and Alice lived in Arizona, Florida, California, and Oregon. In Oregon, they lived in Silverton, West Salem, and spent the last 11 years at the Mennonite Village in Albany. She enjoyed painting, cooking, knitting, crocheting, and planted a vegetable garden and took her cat for long walks in her kitty stroller. The hot air balloons in late August this last year flew low over Mennonite Village and Alice was thrilled to be in her front yard to see them up close. It was her last time outdoors and she was like a child in her wonder. Alice loved seeing all the birds at the feeder outside her bedroom window and knew what kind each one was.
Alice is survived by her sisters and her many friends. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, November 22, in the Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Avenue SE, Mennonite Village, Albany.
Memorial contributions in Alice’s honor may be made to the Salvation Army or Union Gospel Mission. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com