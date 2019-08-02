March 15, 1927 — February 12, 2019
Alice Bracken Peterson, age 91, passed away on Thursday, February 12, 2019 at Harbor Pointe Senior Living home in Mukilteo, Washington.
From her birth in Nephi, Utah on March 15, 1927, to her passing February 12, Alice was loved and admired by a network of family, friends and recent caregivers. As the youngest of three daughters born to Aaron and Laverne (Miller) Bracken, Alice enjoyed a childhood full of fun and adventures in Logan, Utah.
After high school Alice followed her father, a Professor at Utah State University, and mother on a Ford Foundation fellowship program to Damascus, Syria. It was at this time that Alice discovered an appreciation of travel, culture and fine art.
Returning to Logan, Utah she began attending Utah State University, majoring in Fine Arts. It was there Alice met the love of her life and future husband of 65 years, Burdette Peterson. Together Alice and Burdette built a life founded on meaningful experiences. In the early years of marriage, they moved throughout the western United States, Alice always pursuing her love of art, design and modeling.
In 1950 Alice gave birth to her son Tim and in 1953 her daughter Holly. The family settled in Newhall, Santa Clarita, California where Alice began to culture her love of the painting, drawing and design in the Southern California art community. As a docent for Brand Library and Art Gallery in Glendale and member of the Women Painters West organization Alice developed a strong community of life-long friends who shared her passion and love of the arts.
Alice and Burdette eventually retired in Corvallis, returning to a community they’d loved since they first lived there in the 1950s. Alice continued to maintain a strong social network in Corvallis through her membership in various clubs, fitness centers and art organizations. In their final years together Burdette and Alice moved to Mukilteo, Washington where they would be close to their loving family.
Alice is survived by her son Tim of Everett, Washington; daughter Holly (Buff) of Everett, Washington; granddaughter Heather (Jim) of Kent, Washington; great-granddaughter Sage of Kent, Washington; sister Donelle of Provo, Utah and numerous nieces and nephews.
Some people are born “old souls”, not our Alice, she had a young soul until the day she passed.
Always up for fun and adventure with a twinkle in her eye and a great sense of humor. How fortunate we were to get to spend our lives with her.
Alice’s family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers and loving hospice staff for their support and dedication during her final years.