Alice Arlene Jack

July 1, 1933 –April 17, 2020

Alice Arlene (Lura) Jack, 86, passed away on April 17, 2020 at a Nice Place II adult foster home in Albany.

Alice was born July 1, 1933 to Victor and Mamie (Jacobson) Lura in Gilbert, Iowa. She was raised on a farm in Roland, Iowa where she attended school and graduated from Roland High School. She attended Iowa State College for one year.

Alice met Lyle Eugene Jack on a blind date at college. They were married December 18, 1954. During their 65 years of marriage they became the parents of three children: Nanci Jo, Susan Harlene, and David Eugene.

Alice followed Lyle through his term in the US Air Force and his career in the US Forest Service. They lived in many locations including Iowa, Montana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Alaska, Washington and Oregon.

After the growth of their children, Alice worked for the US Park Service, the Veterans Administration, and the US Forest Service.