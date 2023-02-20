October 23, 1923 – February 16, 2023

Another one of the good guys has left us.

Alfred Michael McNulty, known and loved as “Mac”, passed away February 16, 2023, at his Lebanon home with local members of his family present.

Ever an optimist, Mac proclaimed that he would reach the age of 100, but didn’t quite make it. He had been born in Los Angeles, CA, October 19, 1923, to Carmen Maria Fortuny and Alfred John McNulty. He was an industrious kid, eager to help his family of four brothers and sisters through the Depression years. From childhood paper routes early in the morning to selling the evening newspaper on a street corner, Mac rummaged through neighbors’ trash cans on collection day and found treasures he could sell. As a teen, he became a “soda jerk” and made home deliveries from the drug store and grocery markets.

His mother’s second marriage gave Mac the role model that shaped him throughout his life. His stepfather, Valentine Schlachter, taught all the virtues that formed the “good guy” so many people remember.

Mac was educated in Los Angeles schools – not a particularly outstanding student, we’ve learned – played football, and left his education at 17, the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, to enlist in the U. S Marine Corps. (He obtained his graduation diploma by correspondence course while serving in the Pacific.) He received a medical discharge in December 1945 and returned stateside.

The highlight of Mac’s return home was marriage to his high-school sweetheart, Rita Mary Milne. Three children were born to this union: Michael, Kathleen and Monica. The marriage ended in divorce and Mac later married Lori Burr, becoming “Dad” to her children. Three more were born to this couple, rounding the number to 10.During the years after military service, Mac took community college courses that advanced him through assorted fields of employment: electronics; wastewater/freshwater treatment and Emergency Medical Technician.

In such a long life, it’s not surprising that there were many occupations: Varied sales jobs; Lockheed Aircraft; Hughes Aircraft where he worked in production of the Surveyor spacecraft; positions in the fields of water treatment; firefighter and EMT; search-and-rescue participant; assembly-line supervisor (Hewlett-Packard); and Dial-A-Bus driver (City of Lebanon).

There wasn’t much time for Mac to development recreational interests – one son has said “Dad’s hobby is working.” As a young man, he enjoyed hunting, not for sport but for food for the family. Mac loved reading and devoured the offerings of the Lebanon library. He found gardening and landscaping to be relaxing; camping was another way of enjoying the great outdoors. Fix-it chores and mechanical/automotive repairs were like hobbies and helped to stretch the budget. Travel (by car) was a big retirement plus and Mac saw the United States from coast-to-coast on numerous trips. (He even moved the family from California to Massachusetts, then to Oregon.)

Volunteering became second nature to Mac and some of the organizations he belonged to were Veterans of Foreign Wars (charter member, Big Bear Valley, CA); San Bernardino County Sheriff Deputy; San Bernardino County Search and Rescue; Big Bear City firefighter/ captain/EMT; Big Bear Valley Elks; Lebanon American Legion; Start Making a Reader Today (SMART): Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT); Linn County Sheriff’s Office substation volunteer (20 years, Volunteer of the Year twice); Linn County Veteran of the Year, 2009; Friends of the Library (Lebanon); Lebanon Senior Center; FISH Food Pantry; Meals on Wheels.

Predeceased by his brother Lawrence “Bud”; sisters Marjorie and Eileen; son Michael; granddaughter Michelle Kaley; daughter Deena Zumbro; brother-in-law Paul Fontaine and sister-in-law Joan Rice.

Survived by wife Lori, Lebanon, OR; sister Carmen Leone, Vacaville, CA; daughters Kathleen Vanson, Onalaska, TX; Monica Heidemann, Huntsville, TX; Doreen Falmoe, Martinez, CA; Laura Lange, Lebanon, OR; sons David McNulty, Palm Coast, FL; Paul McNulty, Pahoa, HI; Patrick McNulty, Lebanon, OR; brother-in-law Edward Fontaine, Brattleboro, VT; 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Mac on Saturday, February 25 at 1pm at the Lebanon First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to South Willamette Valley Honor Flight or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.