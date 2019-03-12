July 16, 1936 — March 6, 2019
Fred passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 6 in Albany.
Fred was born in Potlatch, Idaho to Vito and Albina (Martini) Gasperino. He grew up in Spokane, Washington and graduated from Gonzaga Prep.
In 1957, he met the love of his life, Arlene Schoenwald. They married in 1958 and started a family; March 18th they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Fred's entire career was spent manufacturing and repairing power line transformers. He moved his family to Albany in 1965 to start Sunlight Transformer, later becoming Elstor Sales.
Fred loved being with family. He enjoyed classic cars and trucks, fishing, camping and yardwork. He was a lifelong fan of the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Oakland Raiders, and never missed a game on TV.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and a sister.
He is survived in Albany by his wife, Arlene; children, Mark (Julie), Mike (Janie, four grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren), Michelle Berkley (Brian, two grandsons), Danny in Bend, Nick (Angie, two grandsons); grandsons, Scott (Rebekah, great-granddaughter, Sophia) and Joseph (April, and great-grandson, Alfred).
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany samhealth.org/hospice.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.