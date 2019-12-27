Alfred “Al” Harper

September 12, 1930-December 21, 2019

Al, 89, passed away December 21, 2019 in Azusa, California.Al was born in Valley View, Texas to Porter and Freeda (Beaver) Harper. He graduated from Thackerville High School. Al was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving in the Korean War. He spent most of his career as a poultry scientist for Oregon State University. Al enjoyed woodworking, gardening, camping, and fishing. The family will always have fond memories of the summer road trips in their camper, traveling from Oregon to Texas.

Survivors include: son David Harper and wife Ok of Daegu, South Korea; son Lance Harper and wife Alison of Altadena, California; grandson Evan Harper; and Brother Ken Harper.

Al was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Bonnie Harper; parents Porter and Freeda Harper; granddaughter Megan Harper; Brother Johnny Harper; and sister Martha Sprouts.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Blood Clot Alliance.