December 18, 1946 - April 20, 2023

YAKIMA - Alexander James MacKenzie, known by most as Jim, died peacefully in Yakima, WA surrounded by family on April 20, 2023 at the age of 76. Jim was born to William Lamb MacKenzie and Margaret Lowry Porter MacKenzie on December 18, 1946 in Alaska, but soon moved to his mother's native Hawaii, where he became an older brother to two siblings, Alan and Alison. Jim spent his youth in Hilo until he attended Kamehameha School in Honolulu. Once graduated he went on to attend the University of Montana. After graduation, Jim was commissioned a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and earned his wings as a helicopter pilot. Jim flew more than 300 combat sorties in Vietnam providing Medevac support. During his time in service, he earned two Purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars for Acts of Valor.

After leaving the Army he married Kay Evenson, moved to Gig Harbor, WA, had three sons and worked in banking. Feeling called to the ministry, Jim left banking and, with his family, moved to Nashotah, WI. There he attended seminary at Nashotah House for two years, earning his Master's in Theological Studies and was ordained as an Episcopal Priest. He was then chosen to serve as the Rector in Pendleton, OR at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. Jim lived in Pendleton happily serving his congregation while raising his sons alongside his wife from 1992 until his departure in 2002. He continued serving as Rector in Eureka, CA for a few years before he retired and moved to Hawaii to care for his aging mother.

Upon her passing, Jim moved back to the northwest and settled in Lebanon, OR. There he continued pursuing his varied interests including being a HAM radio operator and making friends across the globe, spending many happy and frustrating hours restoring classic cars, being active in his church and community outreach projects, enjoying every moment he got to spend with his kids and grandkids as well as his best pal, Hutch; a little Westie with a big personality.

Jim is survived by his former spouse, Kay MacKenzie, his sons and daughters-in-law; USAF Lt Col Andrew and Lisa MacKenzie, Alex MacKenzie and Ariel Stavitsky, Will and Kim MacKenzie as well as his three grandchildren, Olivia, Quinn and Viggo.

His family will hold a memorial at Keith and Keith Funeral Home in Yakima, WA on Saturday, September 30 at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ascension School and Camp in Cove, OR where he and his family spent many wonderful summers, are appreciated in his memory. Jim will be interred at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR during a short service on Tuesday, October 3 at 1:15 p.m. with military honors.