Aleeya Rachel Ils

Aleeya attended East Linn Christian during middle school, and was a current student at Jefferson High School. She enjoyed being a part of the youth group at Turning Point Community Church and would often invite friends from school. She accepted Jesus at an early age, and her deepest desire was to be a light for Jesus. Part of this desire was to demonstrate the love of Jesus to those around her at Jefferson High.

She was known for her humor, tender heart, and infectious smile. Family was most important to her and she had a close relationship with both of her sisters. Aleeya was missing her numerous thrifting adventures with her sister Haylee and was very much looking forward to a trip in June with her family to visit her in Sierra Leone, where Haylee is currently serving. Aleeya and Carlie would spend hours together and loved to binge-watch their favorite shows. She had a very special relationship with her parents as well. There were many heartfelt talks with her mom and on several occasions mentioned she wanted to marry someone like her daddy. She also had a very close-knit extended family and she could often be found spending time with them.