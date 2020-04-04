Alden Ferris Dodd

March 1963 the family was in a terrible accident at Hwy 34 and 99E. As a result of the accident their daughter Junie died March 28th. On their 10th wedding anniversary June 13, 1964 another baby girl was born Carla Joanne. Then again 14 months later another girl was born Kelly Colleen.

In 1967 Georgia Pacific hired Alden and moved the family to Louisville Miss to help them start up their first Particle Board Plant. Then in 1970 Olin Kraft hired Alden to help them start their first Particle Board Plant in Spearsville Louisiana. In 1977 Alden and Sara moved their family back home to their farm in Brownsville, Oregon. They started together a new business A & A insulation and worked together until 1985 when they closed the insulation business. Alden then went back to work full circle for Brownsville Particle Board plant which by then was Jeld Wen Comply and retired from there in 1999.

Alden and Sara built a retirement home at Depot Bay in 1998. After retirement many wonderful times were spent at this coast house with many extended family gatherings held there. Alden loved the coast and taking walks with Sara on the beach. In 2012, Alden and Sara moved off their farm into Albany closer to church, Doctors and stores.