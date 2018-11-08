June 22, 1962 — November 4, 2018
Alberta Leemed Schubert, 56, of Albany passed away Sunday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Born and raised in Colonia, Yep, Federated States of Micronesia, Alberta married Tim Schubert on the island while Tim was stationed there in the Coast Guard. Together, they moved to New Jersey and other locations before moving to Astoria in 1991. In 1997, they moved to Albany.
Alberta was very proud of her culture and would organize local events including Yapese dances and performances.
Alberta often attended Albany St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; children, Matthew of Lebanon, Sherry of Albany, and Ruwen of Yap, FSM; mother, Rimau; brothers, Arnold Yokbay, Felix Antuw, and George Woll all of Yap, FSM; sisters, Helen Leebey of Yap, FSM and Mary Repin of Albany; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ken; and brother, Leo Gorongfel.
Memorial services have not been announced.
