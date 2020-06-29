Alberta Jane (Senn) Oster

Camping and travel had always been a passion for Wally and Alberta. The early years of their marriage were filled with tent camping as they explored the Pacific Northwest. As their family grew they shared this passion with both of their children. Family vacations were spent traveling throughout the western United States, where they introduced their children to the joys of nature and excitement of outdoor adventure. Following her retirement, Wally and Alberta logged many miles in their motor home, traveling to the Midwest, the Southwest and points in between. A favorite local destination was the Oregon Coast, walking on the beach, enjoying evenings by the fire, and playing Yahtzee with family and friends.

From a young age, Alberta found delight in reading, always having a book with in arms reach. Murder mysteries and history were her favorite topics, although she wouldn’t hesitate to devour books from other genres, including cook books and recipes. Cooking was a major area of interest for Alberta, she would seek out new recipes, providing wonderful meals for her family and guests alike.

Alberta was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Albany. During her early years she was a member of the choir often singing solos and in musical ensembles. In the later years she participated in the church quilt group and enjoyed fellowshipping with many of the members.