Albert William East, Jr.

October 27, 1939 — August 4, 2018
Al East, age 78, passed away in his home peacefully on August 4, 2018.
Al was born in Douglas, Arizona, and grew up in Portland, Oregon, where he played football at Central Catholic High School.
In 1958, Al enlisted in the Army and became a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. While stationed in Korea, he continued his football career. This led Al to Corvallis, Oregon where he walked on as a freshman to Tommy Protho’s Oregon State University football team.
Al eventually earned an athletic scholarship, which helped him become the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
His legacy at OSU remains as a member of the 1962 Liberty Bowl team and the 1965 Rose Bowl team. During the 1964 season, with Rose Bowl implications for both teams, Al blocked a Ducks point-after attempt to help the Beavers secure a 7-6 victory that led the Beavers to the 1965 Rose Bowl.
As a pillar of strength and wisdom, Coach East motivated many young athletes, and with love and hope, Al cared for his loving wife, Janice; children, Aaron, Heidi, Sean and Shannon; and grandchildren, Jessica, Anika, McKenna, Sienna, Maylie and Ellese.
He set the bar high as a man of courage and integrity. With a kind heart, he opened up his home to many in need. He was a truly giving man who would do anything for his children, family and others that came into his life.
In 1973, Al co-founded Little Beavers Preschool with his wife, Janice. Al was the chairman of the founding board of Santiam Christian High School in 1980. Al’s legacy continues on, providing quality education for many young children in the Corvallis community.
Al’s influence on others will remain forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, Big Beaver!
If you’d like to donate to Al’s legacy of supporting young children and families, please send donations in memory of Al to: Little Beavers Preschool, 4940 NW Hwy 99 W, Corvallis, OR 97330.
A celebration of life will be Al’s last tailgater at the home of Al and Janice East on September 15, 2018, between 1 to 5 p.m. Please RSVP at aleasttailgater@gmail.com.
