July 18, 1941 — December 12, 2018
Albert “Stan” Usinger, 77, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
He was born July 18, 1941 in Portland to Fred and Beulah (Conklin) Usinger.
After graduating from high school, Stan served in the Army.
He married Nancy Forsythe on June 30, 1966 in Portland. They lived in Portland until moving to Sweet Home in 1973. While in Sweet Home, they lived on a farm and had a horse named Cricket that he loved and five milking goats.
He had been a Sweet Home Police Officer for 3 years and then worked for Sweet Home Public Works Department from 1976 to 1981. He became disabled and delivered the Albany Democrat Herald for nine years.
Stan and Nancy moved to Lebanon in 1984 where he served on the City Council in the 1990s.
Stan enjoyed wood carving and leather working and was a member of Sodaville Evangelical Church.
He is survived by sons, Randy and Fred Usinger of Lebanon; daughter, Kristy Hoerauf of Albany; brothers, Norman and Rodger Usinger; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Usinger on April 8, 2016; brother, Roy Allen; sister, Janet Hayes; and his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 28 at Sodaville Evangelical Church.
Contributions in Stan’s memory may be made to Sodaville Evangelical Church sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.